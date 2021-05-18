Tristan Thompson's Alleged Ex Sydney Chase Hires Famous Lawyer as Legal Battle Brews

✖

Tristan Thompson's alleged ex is hiring a famous attorney after he called her a liar through his own legal representation. According to Page Six, Sydney Chase has added Gloria Allred to her team to help her fight back against claims made by the Boston Celtics star that she "lied" about having a sexual relationship while he was back with Khloe Kardashian. Earlier this month, Thompson, 30, hired a legal team who alleged there was "no truth" to Chase's allegations.

This led to Thompson filing a cease-and-desist notice, which states that Chase made false statements about Thompson on the No Jumper podcast. “It is obvious that you are a liar,” the notice says written by Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer, before adding, “your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction. The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.”

In response, Allred said in a statement to Page Six: "Our client, Sydney Chase, is outraged at what she regards as false statements that have been made about her in the media by Tristan Thompson’s representatives. She has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson.”

Chase made comments about Thompson on the No Jumper podcast in April. "It was a peek-a-boo d—, but, baby, it was good," Chase said in the interview. She went on to make graphic descriptions about Thompson's anatomy and mentioned him being unfaithful to Kardashian. "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off."

Not too long after that, Kardashian reportedly reached out to Chase to find out what's really going on. "Hey Sydney, this is Khloe," one message said which was obtained by The Shade Room. "I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential," Chase did not provide further details on those messages, and Kardashian hasn't commented on the matter.