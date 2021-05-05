Tristan Thompson Takes Legal Action After Alleged Fling Speaks out With Cheating Claims

✖

Tristan Thompson is taking legal action after an Instagram model came forward with claims of infidelity amid his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Syndey Chase alleged on the No Jumper podcast in late April that she "hooked up" with the Boston Celtics player, though a portion of the episode has since been edited after host Adam John Grandmaison received a cease-and-desist letter from Thompson's attorney Marty Singer.

Grandmaison confirmed in a statement to Page Six that the podcast "got a cease-and-desist." The outlet reports the cease-and-desist states Chase made "numerous false and defamatory statements" about Thompson and the podcast "recklessly allowed" her to "make outlandish false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify her claims in any way." During her appearance on the podcast, Chase alleged Thompson, who recently rekindled his relationship with Kardashian, told her he was no longer in a relationship, and when she asked if he was single, he said "yes." Chase said they "talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything" and even "hooked up."

Grandmaison told Page Six that after receiving the cease-and-desist regarding that particular episode, he "deleted it." The episode has since been reuploaded, though the portion where Chase spoke of Thompson's anatomy has been edited out. Grandmaison said he "wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship" and he tries "to avoid the 'exposing'-style interviews these days."

Thompson's legal actions extend further than just the podcast, however, as his attorney also sent a cease-and-desist to Chase, who doubled down on her claims in a TikTok video where she said "the Tristan rumors are true" and alleged they last had contact "the day after" his daughter True's birthday party. The cease-and-desist sent to her calls her a "liar" and her claims that she and Thompson hooked up "is pure fiction."

"The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client's mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory," it continues, going on to demand Chase provide any texts she allegedly received from Thompson. "We are confident that any texts you may claim to have would not withstand such scrutiny. The truth would be revealed – that your story about my client is fabricated. Of course, we doubt you will allow us to review any purported texts since our examination of the texts would confirm that they are a sham."

Chase told Page Six she did not receive a cease-and-desist. At this time, Thompson, who over the years has found himself at the center of numerous cheating scandals, has not publicly responded to the allegations. Kardashian also has not directly addressed the claims.