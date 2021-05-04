Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Reaches out to Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling

✖

Amid new rumors of infidelity, Khloe Kardashian has reportedly tried to reach out to Tristan Thompson's alleged fling, Sydney Chase. The Instagram model, who recently claimed she "hooked up" with Thompson in January, shared screenshots of messages on Saturday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly sent to her.

The messages appear to have been sent on Instagram, and while Chase has since deleted those screenshots from her iPhone, The Shade Room shows the first message read, "Hey Sydney, this is Khloe." The remainder of the message was scribbled out so it was not visible. A second message said, "I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential" along with a prayer hand emoji. Chase did not provide further details on those messages, and representatives for Kardashian were not available for comment when several publications, including the Daily Mail and Page Six, reached out.

Kardashian's alleged attempt to reach out to Chase comes after Chase claimed in an interview on the No Jumper podcast in late April that she hooked up with Thompson in January of 2021, despite Thompson and Kardashian's reconciliation. Speaking with the podcast hosts, Chase got candid about the Boston Celtics player’s anatomy before stating that Thompson "told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything." Chase also alleged that she asked Thompson, "Are you single?" and he allegedly responded, "Yes. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off." She later doubled down on her claims in a TikTok video, stating, "Yes the Tristan rumors are true" and alleging that the "last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party."

At this time, neither Thompson nor Kardashian, who share 3-year-old daughter True, have publicly addressed the allegations. Kardashian did share a cryptic quote by Sonia Sabnis on Instagram on which read, "People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else's day are the best kind of people."

Kardashian and Thompson reportedly reunited over the summer, and have even sparked engagement rumors, after initially splitting back in 2018. Just as Kardashian was set to give birth, it was reported that Thompson cheated on her with model Lani Blair. He again made headlines in 2019 when reports surfaced that he allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.