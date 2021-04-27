Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian Again

✖

Tristan Thompson may have cheated on Khloe Kardashian once again, according to Instagram model Sydney Chase. In a new interview on the No Jumper podcast, Chase claimed that she hooked up with Thompson in January of 2021. She spared no detail when it came to the encounter.

"It was a peek-a-boo d—, but, baby, it was good," Chase said bluntly in the interview. She went on to make graphic descriptions of Thompson's anatomy, but for many fans, the far more interesting tidbits were about his infidelity to Kardashian. Chase said: "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said okay. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off."

So far, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have made any response to this new interview — through representatives or otherwise. Cheating scandals have rocked their relationship for years now, yet they keep coming back together at least partially because of their daughter, True Thompson.

The most famous of these scandals came in 2018 when Kardashian was expecting to give birth at any moment. While she was preparing to go into labor, Page Six reported that Thompson had taken model Lani Blair back to his hotel room across the country. The confluence of these two events and the resultant stress made up Kardashian's reality TV drama for months to come.

However, things may have gotten even more personal in 2019 when Thompson reportedly made a move on Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. At the time, Jenner and Woods were inseparable — even vowing eternal friendship in a kind of platonic marriage ceremony on The Life of Kylie. However, the two cut off contact completely after confusing reports about Woods and Thompson's encounter at an L.A. party.

Although she was the victim of the cheating scandal at the time, Kardashian actually got some heat for apparently blaming Woods, not Thompson when news of the scandal first broke. She later rescinded these sentiments in a series of tweets reading: "Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault... This has been an awful week [and] I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I.) I'm on a rollercoaster of emotions [and] have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me [and] humiliating me wasn't such a shock as the first time."

While this breakup seemed permanent at the time, the couple eventually got back together thanks in no small part to the quarantines imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Whether this latest scandal will have any impact on their status remains to be seen.