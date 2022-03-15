Triple H and Shawn Michaels React to Scott Hall’s Death

Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, died at the age of 63 on Monday, and many pro wrestling legends paid tribute to him, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels. On Twitter, Triple H posted a series of photos of him and Hall together. In the tweet, Triple H wrote that he’s “gutted” and he will “see you down the road.”

As for Michaels, he wrote, “I love you, my friend.” Both Triple H and Michaels were very good friends with Hall. When they were all competing in WWE with Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman in the mid-1990s, they were known as The Kliq. It was a backstage faction as all five had a lot of power at the time. One of the most memorable moments in WWE history was when all five members got together for a “Curtain Call” at Madison Square Garden during a live event. With it being the first time WWE Superstar broke character in public, it sparked a lot of heat towards the group.

https://twitter.com/TripleH/status/1503540999196495879?s=20&t=oXHFkXKwXFz95l2mWyZvag

The Kliq branched off into two legendary groups — D-Generation X and nWo. Hall and Nash were part of the nWo with Hulk Hogan and helped WCW win many Monday night battles with WWE. When WWE bought WCW in 2001, Hall and Nash returned to WWE for a short amount of time before moving on.

Last year, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast and talked about Hall’s debut in WCW. “The idea in terms of how we were going to introduce Scott [Hall] was something that evolved over the course of a couple of weeks,” Bischoff said, per Sportskeeda. “It would be hard for me to tell you who came up with what aspect of that but I will tell you that I wrote that promo myself and Scott pretty much did it word for word.

https://twitter.com/ShawnMichaels/status/1503558617945063428?s=20&t=hbjhLTPQ-IRha46OIge12Q

“But I’m not sure whose idea it was for him to come down through the stands, I could easily take credit for it but it might also have been somebody else’s idea. It’s like a lot of ideas that happen over a course of time. It’s hard to go back and say who came up with that part of that idea, you know, you can’t do that.” Hall suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night which stemmed from a hip replacement he had earlier this month. He was taken off life support on Monday.