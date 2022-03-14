Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer, Dead at 63

Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who also competed under the name Razor Ramon, died Monday. He was 63 years old. It was previously revealed that Hall was on life support after suffering three heart attacks on Saturday night. The medical issues stem from his recent hip replacement.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” the WWE announced Monday evening. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.” His death was also confirmed by Sean Waltman, Hall’s close friend who wrestled under the names X-Pac, Syxx and 1-2-3 Kid. Waltman wrote, “He’s gone,” after a string of tweets about the situation.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1503521512455913478?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hall’s former tag team partner and good friend Kevin Nash went to Instagram on Monday to reveal that Hall was going to pass away. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support,” Nash wrote. “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

Hall made his pro wrestling debut in 1984 and competed in promotions such as NWA, WCW and New Japan before making his WWE debut in 1992. At that time, Hall was known as Razor Ramon and became one the best Intercontinental Champions in WWE history, winning the title four times. Hall is known for his battles with Shawn Michaels as the two competed in one of the very first ladder matches.

In 1996, Hall rejoined WCW with Nash and formed the nWo (New World Order) with Hulk Hogan. Hall’s association with nWo made him a household name and would be with the company until 2000. He returned to WWE in 2002 with Nash and Hogan but was released from the company later in the year due to ongoing issues stemming from substance abuse. Hall had a long history with drugs and alcohol, which Nash has said stems from posttraumatic stress disorder.

Hall would then join TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and would win the Tag Team Championship with Nash and Eric Young in 2010. He would also spend time in various promotions over the years before retiring in 2010. Hall was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame for the first time in WWE in 2014 as Razor Ramon. He was inducted again in the 2020 class (though the induction ceremony was in 2021) as a member of the nWo.