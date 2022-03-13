Scott Hall, WWE’s Razor Ramon, Reportedly on Life Support

Scott Hall, the WWE legend who performed under the ring name Razor Ramon, is reportedly on life support. According to PWTorch’s Wade Keller, the wrestler, a founding member of WCW’s New World Order faction, suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night. These medical issues apparently stem from his recent hip replacement. Keller reported that Hall, 63, also “suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose” after the hip surgery.

He is reportedly being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. Neither Hall’s family nor WWE have issued a statement on his condition as of press time.

Hall made headlines earlier in March when he first became hospitalized. According to wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett (per PWInsider), Hall was checked in due to injuries sustained in a fall. This latest health scare is the latest in a long line of issues the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has faced.

Hall is known for many iconic wrestling accolades, including becoming the first four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and participating in what many call one of the best ladder matches of all time (at WrestleMania X vs. Shawn Michaels). His jump from WWE (then WWF) to WCW and his subsequent work alongside Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash as the nWo would go down as one of the most pivotal moments in the wrestling business. However, his issues outside the ring have often dominated the discussion around his legacy.

Hall has dealt with various legal charges over the years, including an attempted murder charge in 1983 and domestic violence charges in 2012 (both cases were later dropped) and other arrests for battery and disorderly intoxication. He was also accused of sexual misconduct in 2002, an incident that has drawn recent scrutiny due to its inclusion in the documentary series Dark Side of the Ring. The wrestler’s legal troubles go hand in hand with his well-documented substance abuse issues throughout his life. He’s been to rehab several times, with WWE and fellow wrestler Diamond Dallas Page helping Hall get sober and then maintain his sobriety.

However, other various health issues have plagued Hall, who also performed in TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling), along the way. He had a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in 2010 and also dealt with double pneumonia and an epilepsy diagnosis around that time. The next year, he was hospitalized for a blood pressure issue. In 2013, Page successfully crowdfunded a hip replacement surgery for Hall. (This was a prior procedure, not to be confused with Hall’s recent surgery.)

Before Hall’s latest health scare, he was last seen on WWE programming for his second induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 (as a member of the 2020 class). After previously being inducted under the Razor Ramon name in 2014, he was inducted again as a member of the nWo alongside Hogan, Nash, Sean Waltman (also known as X-Pac and Syxx) and Eric Bischoff. He was scheduled to appear at the convention WrestleCon, which will take place in Dallas from March 31 to April 2.