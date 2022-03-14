Scott Hall Reportedly Taken off Life Support

Scott Hall continues to fight for his life. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was taken off life support on Monday. Meltzer also said as of Monday afternoon, Hall is still alive and said “this would be the need” for him to have a miracle. One of Hall’s good friends and WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman verified the report.

Hall, 63, was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering three heart attacks, which were caused by a blood clot being knocked loose following hip surgery at the beginning of March. Another one of Hall’s good friends and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said Hall was going to be taken off life support once the family was together.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

Nash continued: “When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life.”

Hall made a major impact in WWE and WCW. In the early 90s, Hall competed in WWE under the name Razor Ramon and won the Intercontinental Championship four times. Hall also competed in one of the first ladder matches against Shawm Michaels at WrestleMania X to win the Undisputed Intercontinental Championship. He moved on to WCW in 1996 and competed under his real name with Nash. The two were known as The Outsiders and launched the nWo with Hulk Hogan. The action helped WCW beat WWE in the Monday night ratings for 84 consecutive weeks. Hall was inducted to WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again in 2020 as a member of nWo.