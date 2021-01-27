Tomi Lahren Mocked After Shading Colin Kaepernick in Tom Brady Tweet

✖

With Tom Brady became the topic of a political conversation on Monday. Some people on Twitter asked why Colin Kaepernick was blacklisted after kneeling in protest of police brutality while Brady continued to play after being friends with now former-President Donald Trump. Political commentator Tomi Lahren weighed in on the debate with tweets about the quarterbacks and their abilities on the field, sparking a large variety of responses.

"So Kaepernick is trending because Tom Brady (a skilled quarterback) hasn't been canceled due to his friendship with Donald Trump. Yep, makes sense. [Liberalism Is A Disease]" Lahren tweeted on Monday. She continued and said that if Brady "suddenly started sucking" and lost his starting job, "chances are he wouldn’t cry racism, wouldn’t kneel for the flag and anthem and pass it off as a social justice moment."

There were several people that saw Lahren's tweet and responded with strong comments. Several disagreed with her assessment that Kaepernick was not a good quarterback. They said that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had lost his job only after he kneeled.

"This might be your worst take ever. You’re attempting to compare two things that aren’t even remotely related. Why do you do this? Why do you insist on going down these roads all the time?" one person commented. Another Twitter user said that Lahren "still doesn't know" why Kaepernick kneeled.

The comments critiquing Lahren and her opinions continued on social media, with some people saying that the commentator is also "ignorant" about football. Others simply said that Lahren does not understand the concept of racism. There were some people on Twitter that came to her defense, which only created more side arguments on social media.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season, starting 11 games and throwing for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He added another 468 yards as a rusher and two touchdowns. The 49ers went 1-10 with Kaepernick under center en route to a 2-14 season.

Debates have raged about Kaepernick and his ability as a quarterback in the four years that he has spent outside of football. Supporters point out his run to the Super Bowl during the 2012 NFL season while highlighting his four-touchdown performance against the Packers in the Divisional Round.

Others, however, have disputed claims that Kaepernick was an effective quarterback during his final two seasons in the NFL. Some said that he struggled to perform while missing receivers. One play in which Kaepernick did not see an unguarded Torrey Smith has repeatedly surfaced during these discussions.