Tom Brady's Haters Joke That Donald Trump's Loss Threw Him off Against Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, losing 38-3. The six-time Super Bowl champion threw three interceptions and could not gain any ground against a stifling defense. This loss meant that the Saints swept the Buccaneers during the 2020 season and sparked several social media conversations. When football fans watched the NFC South battle, those that voted for President-elect Joe Biden used the game as an opportunity to joke about Brady. They proclaimed that the quarterback was "down in the dumps" after President Donald Trump's reported loss. Brady has previously discussed his relationship with Trump, saying that they played golf together in the early 2000s and were friends. Granted, Brady also said that "political support is a lot different than the support of a friend," but it did not prevent the jokes on Sunday night.

Tom Brady really taking this Trump loss HARD damn its got his WHOLE GAME thrown off. — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) November 9, 2020 We call this the AB tax 😅 — Dominic Smith (@RealDomSmith) November 9, 2020 When Brady and the Buccaneers struggled in primetime, there were several people that attributed the issues to Trump and whether the quarterback supports him. Others, however, took a different approach. They said that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the main person to blame for the loss and lack of points. They referenced karma and other factors in play more so than politics.

I mean, I expected him to be upset, but I didn't think Tom Brady would let a Trump loss affect him on the field. — Rob Herrick (@robherrick) November 9, 2020 Yea but he's just taking his frustration out on us — Joe-l 🪐 (@Breesoverrated) November 9, 2020 There were certainly many people blaming Brady's struggles on Trump's reported loss. They said that the quarterback was simply "depressed" about the election's outcome. Others agreed with this sentiment and went a step further by saying "F— if I knew Trump losing would've affected Tom Brady this much I would've just voted for the [motherf—er]."

Tom Brady really can't shake that Trump L. pic.twitter.com/0HVcmXde7S — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) November 9, 2020 Nobody was affected by trumps loss more than Tom Brady. — Obi-Wan Cannoli (@hellwigcopter) November 9, 2020 The reported outcome of the election affected people in many ways. Some stocked up on ammunition while others bought toilet paper, rice and other items that went out of stock during the early stages of COVID-19. According to people on Twitter, the outcome of the election destroyed Brady's confidence on the football field. They expressed the opinion that he could not properly function or lead a team to victory during a primetime game.

Looking at the highlight from last night it was clear that Tom Brady was playing with a broken heart. Maybe that Trump loss. — Fili (@filimarquez) November 9, 2020 tom brady isn't taking trump's loss very well — steve (@sschreiber13) November 9, 2020 Brady struggled to produce against the Saints defense following Biden's projected victory. He threw three interceptions and failed to lead a touchdown drive during the game. Many football fans and commentators decided that there was only one explanation for his struggles. They proclaimed that Brady had supported Trump and was just heartbroken by the election's reported outcome.

I think Tom Brady is the only Trump supporter to mail it in this week — Handsome Pete (@SnapTiger7) November 9, 2020 Bucs: "I WON THIS GAME! BY A LOT!" — CJ (@atcjwest) November 9, 2020 Several discussions about politics took place during the Saints-Bucs tilt on Sunday, with Rich Eisen kickstarting several with a joke. People responded to the host of the Rich Eisen Show and either criticized him or added their own jokes to the conversation. One person even referenced mail-in voting while talking mess about Brady and his performance during a primetime football game that will directly impact the playoff race.

Poor Tom Brady. First Trump loses. And now he's losing to an even Trumpier QB — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) November 9, 2020 Leave Brees out of it. — Sean (@FlamaBlancaCLE) November 9, 2020 Some NFL fans and media members alike went after Brady's performance and criticized his political opinion. They said that Trump's loss was directly responsible for Brady throwing three interceptions against the NFC South rival team. Others went a step further and made similar comments about Saints' starter Drew Brees, saying that he also supported Trump. Those that discussed Brees received considerable backlash from supporters of the New Orleans team.