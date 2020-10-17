Colin Kaepernick's Bloodstained Game-Worn Gloves up for Auction

✖

Colin Kaepernick fans now have an opportunity to purchase some memorabilia from his career. A pair of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's gloves are hitting the auction block. These limited items are game-worn and have Kaepernick's dried blood on them.

Goldin Auctions is hosting the lot, which runs through early November. The gloves are from Kaepernick's 2014 season when the 49ers failed to reach the playoffs with an 8-8 record. Kaepernick started all 16 games and threw for 3,369 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 639 yards and one touchdown. The auction does not list which game the gloves are from.

"These offered Nike gloves are scarlet, gold, and white, with a 49ers’ logo printed on each palm," the listing states. "A black Nike swoosh is applied to the top of each glove. A 49ers logo is applied to the underside of the wrist straps. A gray bar with a size 'L' signifier is also sewn on the underside of the wrist straps. There appears to be a small blood stain on the inside palm of the left glove. Kaepernick has signed the thumb of each glove in black marker."

While the exact date of the game is unknown, Kaepernick did provide a certificate of authenticity to verify that they are game-worn. "Colin Kaepernick is dedicated to providing fans with 100% genuine and authentic game-used memorabilia. This certificate hereby certifies that Colin Kaepernick used this pair of gloves during the 2014 season."

The listing started at a $200 minimum bid. With 15 days remaining, 16 fans have placed bids, pushing the price up to $650. According to Goldin Auctions, 50% of the proceeds from the sale will go to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

The gloves are not the only items available on the auction block. There is also a game-worn No. 7 49ers jersey from Super Bowl XLVII. Kaepernick took over for starter Alex Smith midway through the 2012 season and helped lead the team to the Big Game, where they faced off against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw for 302 yards, one touchdown and one interception during the game, also scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run. However, his fourth-down pass in the direction of receiver Michael Crabtree fell incomplete, helping seal a Ravens win.

The jersey auction started with a minimum bid of $1,000. Three people have placed bids, and the current price is $1,400. Similar to the gloves, the jersey's auction will end in early November.