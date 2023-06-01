Tom Brady Responds to Rumors of Potentially Playing for Raiders

Tom Brady has heard the rumors of him returning to the NFL and playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. And while he's excited about potentially becoming a minority owner for the team, he made it clear that his playing days are over. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, the legendary quarterback said he has no plans of playing in the NFL again.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I've already told people that lots of times," he said. "But I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job next year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we're in the process of that along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life, just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things they have going on."

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced last week that Brady agreed to join the team's ownership group, pending NFL approval. Brady is also a minority owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, purchasing a stake with the team in March. He announced his retirement in February after spending 23 seasons in the NFL, and when speaking to ESPN, Brady revealed what he's looking forward to seeing in 2023.

"The game's in great hands," Brady said. "It's time for other guys to do it. ... Now I'm just a retired NFL player looking forward to watching all these guys." When Brady retired, he left the game as the most decorated player in NFL history, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs. He played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, and the team will honor him during their home opener on Sept. 10.

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told the NFL Network in May. "I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years."