NFL Team to Honor Tom Brady During Home Opener

An NFL team is paying tribute to Tom Brady who announced his retirement from the league in February. On Thursday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told the NFL Network that the team will honor Brady during its home opener. Brady played for the Patriots from 2000-2019 and helped the team win six Super Bowls.

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro," Kraft told the crew on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years."

Kraft went on to say that there will be multiple tributes to Brady. "It will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us in 20 years playing for the New England Patriots," Kraft added. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and helped the team win a Super Bowl that year. He played for the team for another two seasons before announcing his retirement.

Brady leaves the NFL as the all-time leader in career passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). In his final NFL season, the 45-year-old former quarterback threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Buccaneers to a playoff appearance. Brady also holds the record for regular-season wins (251), Super Bowl appearances (10), playoff games (48) and wins (35), as well as playoff yards (13,400) and TDs (88).

"Tom Brady was the ultimate winner," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in February following Brady's retirement announcement. "He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career."