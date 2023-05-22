Tom Brady to Become Minority Owner of NFL Team, Pending League Approval

Tom Brady is about to be an NFL owner. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the sale of a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders and Brady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. This comes less than two weeks after ESPN reported the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback being in talks to be part of the Raiders ownership team.

Brady and Raiders majority owner Mark Davis are already in business together as the seven-time Super Bowl champion purchased a stake in the WNBA's Alas Vegas Aces, a team owned by Davis. Breer said a vote won't happen during this week's spring meeting, so the official sale is pending.

This is not the first time Brady showed interest in buying a stake in an NFL team. When Brady retired for the first time in 2021, he attempted to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins, a team that was also looking at him to be the starting quarterback. The Dolphins were later penalized by the NFL for engaging in improper communications with Brady while he was still under contract with the Buccaneers.

Brady announced his retirement in February after playing 23 seasons in the NFL. The Raiders ownership is just one of the few projects on his plate as he also has his TB12 company and his production company 199 Productions which produced the movie 80 for Brady. And in 2024, Brady is expected to join the Fox Sports crew to broadcast NFL games.

"Most guys' careers end before the age of 30, and I've been really lucky that I've had this career that I've loved to do for two-plus decades," Brady said in an interview with Variety last year. Cultivating experiences that are outside my main thing, which is my sport, has always been something that I've been preparing for. I've been planning for not playing football, and football's just continued to go. So I know that I'm at the very, very end of my career. It's not like I have 10 years left. When I'm done, I'll be able to transition to things that are already up and running."