Tom Brady Becomes Owner of Pro Basketball Team

Tom Brady is looking to be a champion in pro basketball. On Thursday, Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has acquired an ownership interest in the franchise. He was first introduced to the Aces when he attended a game on May 31, 2022.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said in a statement. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me. "I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA but for women's professional sports as a whole." Davis purchased the Aces before the 2021 season. The team was launched in 1997 and was called the Utah Starzz. In 2022, the team moved to San Antonio and was known as the San Antonio Stars before relocating to Las Vegas in 2017. Led by head coach Becky Hamon, the Stars won their first WNBA championship last year.

Brady acquires an ownership interest in the Aces shortly after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He spent 23 seasons in the league and won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also a five-time winner of the Super Bowl MVP award, a three-time winner of the NFL MVP award and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl 15 times. In his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns with a 97.2 passer rating. His passing yards and touchdowns are all-time NFL records.