Tom Brady Reacts to Signing Contract Extension With Buccaneers

Tom Brady has signed a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is ready to get to work. The 43-year-old quarterback went to social media to show his followers he has a new deal. And in the caption, Brady said he's ready to get his eighth Super Bowl ring and "keep the band together."

According to ESPN, Brady signed a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension. This means Brady is tied to the Buccaneers through the 2022 season. The move saves the team $19 million of salary-cap space this year, and the voidable years are there to defray the cost. The signing now puts the Buccaneers under the salary cap ahead of the start of the NFL 2021 league year on March 17.

In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together pic.twitter.com/49zUwS5l3D — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2021

This also means that Brady will be playing at the age of 45, making him the oldest player in NFL history. During Super Bowl week last month, Brady talked about playing past 45. "I would definitely consider that," Brady said. "It's a physical sport, and just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. ...There's a lot of training that goes into it. It has to be a 100% commitment for myself to keep doing it. I've been fortunate over the years."

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last month, leading the Buccaneers past the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Brady threw three touchdown passes in the win and was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career. He was able to lead the Buccaneers to a title after signing with the team on a two-year deal in March last year. The signing was a little surprising considering he was a member of the New England Patriots for 20 seasons and helped the team win six Super Bowls.

"I think they're all special," Brady said after this year's Super Bowl win. "This has been an amazing year. We got off to a good start – 7-2 – and then had a little rough stretch where we found our identity. Played a lot better football in December and January. Just really proud of all the guys. Proud of all the coaches and the effort we put in. We knew we were playing a great football team tonight and we got the job done. You want to get this far, you've got to get the job done and we did it."