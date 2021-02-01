Super Bowl 2021: Tom Brady Says He'll 'Definitely' Consider Playing Past 45

✖

Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down at 43 years old. The six-time Super Bowl champion is getting ready to play in the big game again on Sunday and has said he wants to play until he's 45. However, with the way Brady has played this past season, he could play well past the target age.

"Yeah definitely," he said to reporters on Monday. "I would definitely consider that. It's a physical sport, and just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. ...There's a lot of training that goes into it. It has to be a 100% commitment for myself to keep doing it. I've been fortunate over the years."

Tom Brady was asked if he'd be willing to play to beyond 45 years old. His response? "Definitely." pic.twitter.com/M2xwFRofar — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 1, 2021

Brady went on to talk about the training he has done over the years to be able to play at a high level consistently. He then stated it's going to be "me continuing to make that commitment to making it my year-round process to play football and continue my career." Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots at the age of 22. He won his first Super Bowl by age 24 and had three Super Bowl wins by the age of 27. In his 20-year career, Brady has appeared in 10 Super Bowls while winning six of them. And during his 20-year career, Brady has been able to keep himself healthy. The only time where he missed a significant amount of games was in 2008 when he tore his ACL in the season opener. That was the last time the Patriots missed the playoffs before falling short this past season.

In March 2020, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after his contract with the Patriots expired. In his first season, Brady threw from 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with a passer rating of 102.2. Along with getting ready to play in his 10th Super Bowl, Brady has led the Bucs to their first championship game since 2002. Brady is also the fourth quarterback to start Super Bowls for two different teams. The other three are Craig Morton, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning.