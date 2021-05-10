Tom Brady's New Profile Photo Hints at Support of Bitcoin

✖

Is Tom Brady making his way to the world of Bitcoin? On Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion went to Twitter to reveal his new profile pic. It shows him with laser eyes, which is a trendy indication of one's support for Bitcoin, as mentioned by Forbes. This comes after rumors of Brady being part of the currency invented in 2008.

In April, Brady announced he is launching an NFT platform called Autograph this spring. It will bring together sports stars and celebrities to work with creators to develop digital collectibles. "Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors," Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO of Autograph, said in a statement to CNN.

But the question is how did the laser eyes become a part of Bitcoin? According to Cointelegraph, “the laser eyes meme that initially swept across crypto social media in February 2021 saw crypto influencers, industry leaders and regular users change their Twitter profile pictures to include laser eyes. The fad was to signify support for Bitcoin’s price surging until it hit $100,000.” Brady has not confirmed he's part of Bitcoin, but it would not be a surprise to see him join considering how much it has grown over the last decade.

Rumor has it @TomBrady is loading up on Bitcoin. Retweet if you think the GOAT should turn on laser eyes. Let’s make it happen. pic.twitter.com/opPjtBGwAD — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) May 9, 2021

Brady has had a very good year. It started with him leading the Tampa Bay Buccanneers to a Super Bowl victory in February and then showing off his arm by throwing the Lombardi trophy from one boat to another during the boat parade. Brady signed a new contract with the Buccaneers, which means he could be playing past 45-years old. And to celebrate, Brady revealed he is purchasing a $6 million yacht.

Brady was able to accomplish all this after signing a contract with the Buccaneers in March 2020. He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and led the team to six Super Bowl wins. Brady has also won the Super Bowl MVP award five times and the NFL MVP Award three times.