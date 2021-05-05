Tom Brady Is Buying Another Massive Yacht

✖

Tom Brady continues to win despite it being the offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently announced he is buying another massive yacht. His new boat is a Wajer 77, a 77-foot yacht that cost $6 million. Brady currently owns a Wajer 55S, which he took to the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade earlier this year.

"The 55S is an amazing boat, and it’s been an amazing boat for our family," Brady said in an interview with Wajer Yachts. "I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family."

As mentioned by TMZ, the yacht features bedrooms that look similar to hotel rooms. Nine people can sleep in it comfortably along with two crew members. Brady also said the yacht will bear the same name as the 55-footer - "Viva A Vida" and hoping it will get delivered before the end of the year.

"With a little bit bigger boat, for us, the 77 allows us to sleep overnight really comfortably and those weekend trips would be really something," Brady said. "That would be great memories for our family for years to come." The new yacht could also be a reward from Brady's recent accomplishments. He led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February and recently signed a new contract with the team. And with all 22 starters coming back to Tampa Bay next season, Brady's new purchase means he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Also, if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl next year, it's likely there will be another boat parade, and it's also possible Brady could get drunk again. "First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point," Brady said about throwing the Vince Lombardi trophy from one boat to another. "I mean, that was not smart for a couple of reasons. One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But, the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp — and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade."