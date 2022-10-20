Tom Brady's Alleged 'Insecure' Feelings May Be Playing a Part in Giselle Marriage Drama

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be getting a divorce, and there could be another reason for the issues other than Brady's return to the NFL. A relationship expert recently spoke to The Sun and said Brady made Bündchen "neglected and uninvolved." The two have not been wearing their wedding rings and are living separately.

"Inconsistency can also be confusing and unsettling in a relationship and it may be that Tom is unsure of how he feels and what he does want from life, which will make Gisele feel neglected and unloved," relationship coach Jo Hemmings told The Sun, per Page Six. Hemmings also said that the two don't work out these issues, their relationship will "be doomed."

"The only way around this is proper communication, where feelings can be talked about openly and candidly," she stated. "If one or both partners have spent much of their adult lives putting their careers first, it can come as a bit of a wake-up call when they find that they need, or even want, to find the time to include family life in that embedded pattern."

In September, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen had an "epic" fight over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's refusal to retire from the NFL. Brady announced his retirement in February only to unretire in March. This week, it was reported that Brady could retire during the season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he's not retiring anytime soon.

Hemming said Brady could be still playing because he gets more validation from work than from his personal life."They may also be insecure, concerned that without the validation and fulfillment of work, they lose their sense of purpose or fear others may take the roles that they feel were intended for themselves," she said.

"But the majority of us – research would suggest almost 70% – are 'integrators' and these types struggle to find the right work/life balance, feeling that they are not giving either of them sufficient time." Currently, the Buccaneers are 3-3 on the year and tied for first place in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons but Brady has shown his frustrations as he was seen destroying a tablet and yelling at his teammates for not playing well.