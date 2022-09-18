Tom Brady's Anger Erupts in Sideline Outburst With Thrown Helmet, Tablets

While it is easy to speculate about Tom Brady's frustrations off the field, Sunday saw the living legend quarterback walk away with the win and an undefeated start to the season, but it also saw his anger play out on the sideline.

According to NESN, the Saints were doing well getting on Brady's nerves in the early half of the game, with receivers dropping passes in the absence of Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. Some turnovers tossed in the mix led to Brady letting his anger boil over, which spelled bad news for a Microsoft Surface tablet.

Things would finally break loose for the team after the third quarter, breaking a 3-3 stalemate between the division rivals. So maybe a little bit of anger was all the team needed to turn it around. It also helps that the Saints were left just as frustrated on the field on Sunday.

Brady was meant to be retired by this point in his life but decided to reverse course and rejoin the NFL for the 2022-2023 season. This decision is part of why his personal life has been dipped into drama, according to reports.

Recent news surrounding Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has been quite heated in recent weeks. While every couple has fights, including Brady and Bundchen, the rumors surrounding the couple were much worse. A big tell for this is the existence of rumors in the first place. The couple has kept any personal issues private for years until now.

Brady addressed the reports recently, confirming that he was dealing with some personal issues but wouldn't expand with more details. "It's all personal," Brady told reporters. "You know everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of shit going on. You've just got to try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

The comments came after Brady spent 11 days away from the team. Bundchen has reportedly been away from Brady for around a month, according to latest reports. After returning to Florida from a trip to South America, Bundchen and Brady have reportedly been living apart.