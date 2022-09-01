Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Leaves the Country Amid Rumored Fight With Tom Brady

There are reports of Gisele Bündchen leaving her home in Tampa, Florida following a series of fights with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, the 42-year-old model left the family compound for Costa Rica as the two were reportedly arguing about the star quarterback's decision to unretire and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. Brady is currently in Tampa getting ready for the 2022 NFL season that begins on Sept. 11.

"Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," a source told Page Six while adding this has happened before and they always reunite. This news comes after Brady left Buccaneers' training camp for 11 days for "personal reasons." On Saturday, Brady played in the Buccaneers' final preseason game and spoke to reporters after the game.

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with," Brady said when asked why he missed 11 days of camp. "We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

A second source told Page Six verified that Brady and have been fighting since Brady came out of retirement. "There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

Brady, 45, and Bündchen got married in 2009 and share two children — Benjamin 14, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan. While appearing on Howard Stern in 2020, Brady admitted that Bündchen wanted him to do more when it comes to spending time with his family.

"A couple of years ago, [Bündchen] didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family," he said. "She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. She wasn't satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, 'Well, yeah, of course, this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn't work for me.'"