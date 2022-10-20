Tom Brady Has Strong Response to Reports of Retiring From NFL Before Season Ends

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL before but made the decision to come back. And with everything going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on and off the field, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reported that Brady could retire before this season ends to an end. On Thursday, Brady spoke to reporters and was asked about him going into retirement in the foreseeable future.

"No retirement in my future," Brady said, per Yahoo Sports. The report of Brady retiring before the end of the season started with Mike Florio asking Simms if either Brady or Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers was more likely to leave their team during the season.

"Normally I'd feel like it's Rodgers that would be that guy," Simms said, per The Sun. "But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that's hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady. It seems like, and I don't know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read. I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like 'screw this, I'm out of here.' But this is a weird year where we're seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues."

Brady may not retire during the season, but he is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. He could play for another team if he's healthy enough, but it's possible Brady is playing his final year in the NFL because of everything that's going on with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady also has a job waiting for him once he retires as he will be joining Fox Sports as an analyst.

Earlier this year, Brady explained to ESPN why he unretired from the NFL. "At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field," Brady said. "And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward."