Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Snuggle up in Romantic Sunset Photo

✖

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have a very strong relationship. Over the weekend, Bundchen went to Instagram to post a photo of her and Brady snuggling up with the sun setting in the background. And in the caption, Bundchen wrote: "Te amo, my forever valentine. Te amo, meu eterno namorado."

Brady responded to the post by writing: "Te Amo Tanto," which translates to "I love you so much." The couple recently celebrated their 12 wedding anniversary, and it came shortly after Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. With the pair being married since 2009, Bundchen has been by Brady's side for his last four Super Bowl wins. But when Brady won the Super Bowl in February, the supermodel had an interesting reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

“It’s a big moment, obviously, and it’s a culmination of a lot of months of everyone working hard and, like I said, there’s so many people that around us, support us, and then all of a sudden the game ends and you realize, ‘OK, the season’s over, we won the Super Bowl, they’re dropping confetti,'" he said, as reported by TODAY. ..."And, all of a sudden, I see my oldest son run over to me. ‘Dad!’ I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as a I did it, she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?'"

Brady then revealed his way of dodging the question. “I just gave her a big hug,” he said. “I was trying to find a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly.” Bundchen will likely have to wait a little longer for Brady to retire as he signed a contract extension during the offseason. However, Brady did have surgery on his knee recently, and it will be something to watch for during the fall.

"It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May," Brady said when talking to reporters last week. "I knew I'd have to do something at the end of the year, and I'm happy I did it. It was probably something that certainly needed to be done and there was a great outcome, so I'm very happy about that. I feel I'll be able to do some different things this year than I was able to do last year."