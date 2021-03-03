Tom Brady Reveals How Wife Gisele Bundchen Reacted to His 7th Super Bowl Win

✖

Gisele Bundchen had a funny reaction to Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl in his NFL career. Brady recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and talked about his wife's reaction to leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win last month. Brady said when he found his family after the game, Bundchen asked him one question.

“It’s a big moment, obviously, and it’s a culmination of a lot of months of everyone working hard and, like I said, there’s so many people that around us, support us, and then all of a sudden the game ends and you realize, ‘OK, the season’s over, we won the Super Bowl, they’re dropping confetti,'" he said, as reported by TODAY. ..."And, all of a sudden, I see my oldest son run over to me. ‘Dad!’ I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as a I did it, she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?'"

Brady went on to say he tried to not answer the question by talking about something else. “I just gave her a big hug,” he said. “I was trying to find a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved onto something else pretty quickly.” While Bundchen might want Brady to retire, the 43-year-old star quarterback has made it clear he intends on playing in 2021. In fact, the Buccaneers are looking into extending Brady's two-year contract he signed in March of last year.

"I think it's going to be hard to walk away whenever I decide to walk away because it's been a huge part of my life for a long time," Brady told reporters during Super Bowl Opening night. "I love thinking about it. Football, to me, is much more than just a sport. There's the physical element, there's the mental approach – how you're going to get the job done – and there's the emotional part. All of those things I've found ways to evolve at different times so that I could maximize my potential." Along with winning his seventh Super Bowl, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career after throwing three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last month.