Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Kisses

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrated his seventh Super Bowl win with some tender kisses on the field of Raymond James Stadium after the record-breaking quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's big game. Cheering him on from the sidelines alongside son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8, as well as his 13-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, the model was quick to rush out onto the field to mark the big moment alongside her man.

Pulling down her face mask to share kisses with her husband, Bundchen also brought the children onto the field to greet their father as confetti rained down from the sky. Brady even was photographed lifting little Vivian into his arms to see the revelry from a higher angle as he embraced his family. Before making their way out to the field, Bundchen and the kids had a more private celebration near the elevators of the stadium, which the model shared on her Instagram Story. Even Moynahan cheered on her ex from afar, posting on Instagram, "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating [Buccaneers] #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55."

In the video, Vivian can be heard yelling, "We won!" while jumping up and down as Jack claps his hands excitedly following the end of regulation time that marked Brady's historic win. Before the game, the quarterback's family was equally by his side, dressing in Bucs gear for a Jan. 24 Instagram post. "We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go [Tom Brady]!! Let’s go Bucs!!!" Bundchen wrote in the caption. Brady gushed in the comments in response, writing, "The best cheering section in the WORLD."

Sunday's win was Brady's first Super Bowl championship with the Bucs after announcing in March 2020 that he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years to sign a multi-million dollar deal with the Florida team. "FOREVER A PATRIOT," he wrote in a statement at the time. "To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach [Bill] Belichick, [owner Robert Kraft] and the Kraft family and the entire organization, I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values."