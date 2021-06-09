Tom Brady Makes Surprising Claim on Recent Knee Surgery

✖

Tom Brady made a very surprising claim on his recent knee surgery. The 43-year-old quarterback spoke to reporters on Wednesday and talked about how the surgery was something he needed to get done once the 2020 season came to an end. However, Brady also revealed that he knew something was wrong well before the start of the 2020 season.

"From this point to the beginning of the season, to the beginning of training camp, I really feel like I can really work hard at football improvement as opposed to getting back to a rehab, you know, place where you're more baseline," Brady told said after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp drills per NFL.com. "It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May. I knew I'd have to do something at the end of the year, and happy I did it. It was probably something that certainly needed to be done and there was a great outcome, so I'm very happy about that. I feel I'll be able to do some different things this year than I was able to do last year."

Brady was able to play at a high level with an injured knee. His work on the field was one of the reasons the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in February. And the good news for Buccanneers fans (and bad news for the other 31 NFL teams) is Brady is healthy and ready to make another run at the title.

"I feel really good," Brady revealed. "Every player deals with different things. I never like to talk about injuries. I'm just a little bit old school in that way in that you deal with them and then you just make the most of them," Brady said. "The good part is I'll be able to commit a lot of time to other parts. I'm sure I'll be faced with different adversities this year, but I had to spend a lot of time tending to that particular injury, which happens when you have something that you ultimately need to have surgery on to get fixed.

"So I had my knee surgery, and that was about 15 weeks ago today. Really happy with my rehab process, and it's been great communication. Alex [Guerrero] and I worked really hard to try to get back to full speed, to get what I need to do to begin to improve. It's been a good process of learning, and I feel like I'm there now." Brady threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 102.2 passer rating in 2020. He won his seventh Super Bowl after winning six with the New England Patriots.