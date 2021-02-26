Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Celebrate 12 Years of Marriage

✖

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are celebrating a very special moment in their lives. On Friday, the couple went to Instagram to celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary. In Brady's Instagram post, he shared a photo of himself Bundchen and the three kids at Raymond James Stadium after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory.

"Happy anniversary!!" Brady wrote in the Instagram post. "I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you [Gisele Bundchen] when I said 'I do' 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I??"

In Bundchen's Instagram post, she shared a series of photos of them and the entire family. "Happy anniversary my love!" she wrote in the post. "I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone trough so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you!"

It looks like Brady and Bundchen have a very good thing going. In December 2019 Brady spoke to Jason Kennedy of E! and discussed how they have been able to be married for over 10 years. "We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication," Brady said "Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I'm feeling.' And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago, and you communicate about it. I think that's helped us a lot."

Brady also talked about the challenges both have faced over time. "We're very ambitious people," Brady said. "A lot of times I'm going in one direction, she's going the other and its ships passing in the night. I'm going to football, she's got things she's doing and by the way, the kids. I think we have to make sure we take time for one another. If you want it to get better and improve, you got to communicate."