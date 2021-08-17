Jaguars Make Decision on Tim Tebow's Future in NFL

✖

Tim Tebow's NFL career may have officially come to an end. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have cut Tebow after one preseason game. Tebow, who was a Heisman Trophy winner while playing quarterback at the University of Florida, made the switch to tight end this summer. Tebow was one of the five players cut as the Jaguars had to get the roster down to 85. This comes after Tebow struggled in his Jaguars preseason debut.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks," Tebow wrote on Twitter shortly after he was cut. "I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…Thank you to the [Jaguars] organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good."

Tebow signed with the Jaguars in May after trying out for the team and talking to head coach Urban Meyer about making a return to the NFL. Meyer was Tebow's coach when the two were at Florida. Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round in 2010 and spent three seasons playing quarterback. The 34-year-old played his first two seasons with the Broncos and then played one year with the New York Jets. He also spent time with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles but never played in any regular-season games for either team.

"Tim and I've talked about when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic," Meyer said earlier this year when asked about Tebow's tryouts and returning to the NFL. "I was so busy I didn't give him the time. 'What do you think? What do you think?' and I didn't know; I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that's a long shot; this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach; I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL Draft. We're going to revisit here in the near future."

Tebow was a standout quarterback at Florida. Along with winning the Heisman trophy in 2007. The Florida native was a two-time winner of SEC Player of the Year and helped the Gators win two national championships. In-between his time in NFL, Tebow has done commentary work for ESPN and played baseball for the New York Mets organization.