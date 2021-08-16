Tim Tebow's Preseason Debut Has Social Media Weighing In

Tim Tebow made his preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend, and NFL fans had a lot to say about his performance. The Heisman Trophy winner only played in 16 snaps in the 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and there are two plays that stood out. In the second quarter, Tebow looked to get his first catch of the game but it was apparently stolen by Tavon Austin. Another play featured Tebow attempting to block a defender, but he completely missed him.

"He has good hands. In his drill work, he's great, but when you get in a competitive moment, just [because of his] lack of experience he wants to body the ball," Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters at Jaguars camp earlier this month. "When you get to a point where two people are going after it, you have to go get the ball. He is fighting through that a little bit, but he has the skill set to catch the ball."

Tebow has some work to do in order the make the team. On the depth chart, the former quarterback is fighting for the fourth-string spot with Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis. Chris Manhertz is listed in the No. 1 tight end with James O'Shaughnessy listed as the backup while Luke Farrell is No. 3 on the depth chart. Here's a look at fans reacting to Tebow's debut with the Jaguars.