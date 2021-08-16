Tim Tebow's Preseason Debut Has Social Media Weighing In
Tim Tebow made his preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend, and NFL fans had a lot to say about his performance. The Heisman Trophy winner only played in 16 snaps in the 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and there are two plays that stood out. In the second quarter, Tebow looked to get his first catch of the game but it was apparently stolen by Tavon Austin. Another play featured Tebow attempting to block a defender, but he completely missed him.
"He has good hands. In his drill work, he's great, but when you get in a competitive moment, just [because of his] lack of experience he wants to body the ball," Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters at Jaguars camp earlier this month. "When you get to a point where two people are going after it, you have to go get the ball. He is fighting through that a little bit, but he has the skill set to catch the ball."
Tebow has some work to do in order the make the team. On the depth chart, the former quarterback is fighting for the fourth-string spot with Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis. Chris Manhertz is listed in the No. 1 tight end with James O'Shaughnessy listed as the backup while Luke Farrell is No. 3 on the depth chart. Here's a look at fans reacting to Tebow's debut with the Jaguars.
Tim Tebow: TE1pic.twitter.com/1mih6jFhUk— PFF (@PFF) August 15, 2021
One fan wrote: "That’s a terrible attempt by the DLineman & even worse blocking attempt by Tebow. The fact that him & Nate peterman are still getting opportunities, & Kap has been black balled is ridiculous. TT’s coach also hired a known racist, & only cut him after the national backlash."prevnext
Tavon Austin said NOPE. 😂 Tim Tebow gets his 1st catch snatched by his teammate
Week 1 of the #NFLPreseason #Jags vs #Browns pic.twitter.com/KEczlwC0cp— Rookie Highlights (@RookieHigh) August 15, 2021
One fan replied: "No - The throw was not for Tebow - he blew his assignment and stopped his route early. He was supposed to keep going and clear the safety. The pass was not intended for him."prevnext
Tim Tebow just FLATTENED a man pic.twitter.com/dGPgxlgv3G— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 15, 2021
Another person wrote: "Everyone in the comments !! This was not a successful block, the Tight End is supposed to kick the guy out and have the RB hit the C gap but instead he has a terrible block and the RB has to redirect and bounce the play out terrible block but RB made it look good."prevnext
Tim Tebow blocks like a former QB, turned baseball player, turned TE pic.twitter.com/5ct5ibj0d7— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 15, 2021
"It doesnt matter if he can play. He will still sell more than enough Jerseys and tickets to the religious fans to make his signing worthwhile to them," one fan wrote. "And hey, guy might get better. He is no natural talent but he has shown a knack for winning, even if its ugly."prevnext
They said this was Tim Tebow running a route 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Sv2GRXxkcc— Tingz N Wingz (@_RoboCop_8) August 15, 2021
One social media user noted: "The Jags are in a unique situation with him as well. If they brought back the Single Wing offense occasionally and used him as a 'quarterback in the fullback position the defense would constantly have to figure out if he or Trevor Lawrence would be getting the snap every play."prevnext
it's comical that tim tebow keeps getting these opportunities because he was briefly good at college football. bad in the nfl, bad on tv, bad in the minor leagues, bad in the nfl again at a new position. Like why is this happening? His last college season was 12 YEARS AGO https://t.co/LukXFE8cOQ— Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) August 16, 2021
Another person added: "Oh man, watching the evangelicals flip out and defend Tebow here is priceless. Some decent self promotion, only reason."prevnext
Tim Tebow is playing in the NFL.
Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, Kenny Stills are Blackballed from the NFL.
Tell me again how BlackLivesMatter Roger Goodell? pic.twitter.com/effgsjQR6m— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 15, 2021
And another person tweeted: "Certain people are very threatened whenever TT gets an unfair advantage bc deep down they kno he isn’t as talented as the others u noted, it confirms they kno it reflects wat is true in our larger society, which in turn threatens this same group of certain people."prev