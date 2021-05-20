Tim Tebow Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars

✖

Tim Tebow is officially back in the NFL. On Thursday morning, the former Florida Gators quarterback signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a one-year deal and Tebow will play tight end instead of quarterback. He also reunites with Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow, 33, hasn't played football since the 2015 NFL preseason. He has spent the last six seasons working for the SEC Network and also playing professional baseball. According to ESPN, Tebow asked Meyer for a tryout in February and worked out for the Jaguars at least twice. The NFL Network reported earlier this month that Tebow was expected to sign with the team.

"Tim and I've talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic," Meyer said when asked about Tebow's tryouts and returning to the NFL. "I was so busy I didn't give him the time. 'What do you think? What do you think?' and I didn't know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that's a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL Draft. We're going to revisit here in the near future."

Tebow was drafted 25th overall in the 2010 NFL draft and only started three games his rookie season. In 2011, Tebow started 11 games and went 7-4. He won a playoff game that year, throwing an 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. In 2012, Tebow joined the New York Jets and used mainly on special teams. He was cut the following April and signed with the New England Patriots. Tebow was cut after training camp and didn't return to the NFL until 2015 when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in all four preseason games before being released during the final cuts.