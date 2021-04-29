Tim Tebow Works out for NFL Team, Changes Position

✖

Tim Tebow could be making a return to the NFL soon. According to multiple reports, the former NFL and Florida Gators quarterback reached out to the Jacksonville Jaguars and requested a tryout. However, he worked out as a tight end instead of a quarterback. Adam Schefter of ESPN said Tebow worked with the Jaguars' tight end coach. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said there have been some discussion of him signing a contract. As of now, Tebow remains unsigned.

Tebow, 33, played in the NFL as a quarterback for three seasons. He was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 25 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft and saw some action during his rookie season. Tebow played in nine games with three starts in 2010 and completed 50% of his passes while throwing for 654 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 227 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2011, Tebow became the starting quarterback after Kyle Orton led the Broncos to a 1-3 record. With Tebow's help, the Broncos finished the season 8-8 and clinched a playoff spot. In the wild card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tebow threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown to lead the Broncos to an upset win over the Steelers. The magic ran out the following week as the Broncos were routed by the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Tebow was traded to the New York Jets in 2012 after the Broncos signed Peyton Manning. He just started two games for the Jets that season and threw for 39 yards while rushing for 102 yards. He was cut by the Jets in 2013 and then signed with the Patriots in the summer of that year. The Patriots released Tebow before the start of the 2013 season.

After his stint with the Patriots came to an end, Tebow began his broadcasting career, appearing on the SEC Network and ESPN. He did sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 but was cut once the preseason came to an end. Tebow also spent time playing baseball, as he was a member of the New York Mets' minor league system from 2016 to 2021.

Tebow became a household name during his time with the Florida Gators (2006-2009). In his four seasons, Tebow won two national championships, was named SEC Player of the Year twice and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. Tebow's coach at Florida was Urban Meyer, who is the new head coach of the Jaguars.