Tim Tebow Returning to Mets for 2021 Season

✖

Tim Tebow is not done with baseball just yet. New York Mets president Sandy Alderson recently talked to the former Heisman Trophy winner and encouraged him to return to the team next season, according to the New York Post. He said Tebow agreed to keep playing baseball.

"So I talked to Tim Saturday, in between Florida football and some other SEC [broadcasting] obligations," Alderson said on Monday. "He's anxious to come back. And I told Tim, 'Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn't get a chance to perform this year.' He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we're committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we'll see where it goes."

Tebow signed a minor league contract back in 2016 and has been with the Mets organization ever since. He didn't play earlier this year as the minor leagues called off the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Tebow was a member of the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets' triple-A affiliate and hit four home runs with 19 RBIs in 77 games. His season was cut short after suffering an injury to his hand. In an interview with MLB.com earlier this month, Tebow talked about not playing in a baseball game in nearly two years.

There have definitely been some setbacks with it from two years ago when I was having what I thought was my best season,” Tebow said when talking about his fast start at Double-A Binghamton in 2018. "Definitely disappointing this year with COVID, but … I’m such a believer that in some areas of my life, every setback has been an opportunity for a setup for something different and unique that I have planned. All these have been pieces of setbacks, but I think I’ve also learned from them, adapted and grown."

While Tebow gets ready for another baseball season, he continues to focus on college football as he's been an analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network for the last seven seasons. Tebow played college football at Florida where he led the team to two national championships. He won the Heisman in 2007 after throwing for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 895 yards and 23 touchdowns.