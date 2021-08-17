Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

✖

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.

''We knew that it was an uphill battle for Tim,'' Meyer said, per USA Today. ''Elite warrior, elite competitor, but he’s also 34 years old. Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing.” Meyer also said that the fact Tebow didn't play any special teams in the preseason game this past weekend when it comes to another factor of him being let go.

''Tight end position is one of those, and tailback, if he can’t contribute on special teams, that’s a tough go,” Meyer said. ''Two of the special teams phases are tackling, and if you’ve never tackled, that’s what I found myself - and I’m still finding myself, all of us, every off day, we’ll have a two-to-three-hour meeting about roster management. We expect to be very good in special teams.''

Shortly after Tebow was cut, he went to social media to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity. "Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks" Tebow. "I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… Thank you to the [Jaguars] organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28."

Tebow joined the Jaguars in May after trying out with the team as a tight end. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round in 2010 as a quarterback and was with the team for two seasons before joining the New York Jets in 2012. He was with the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 but didn't play in a regular-season game for either team. In his NFL career, Tebow completed 47.9% of his passes and threw for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 75.3 passer rating. He also rushed for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns.