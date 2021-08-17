Jacksonville Jaguars' Decision to Cut Tim Tebow Lights up Social Media
Tim Tebow is no longer a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Tuesday, the newly converted tight end was one of the five players cut by the Jaguars, and it's likely his NFL career has come to an end. Tebow joined the Jaguars in May after trying out for the team at the tight end position. He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 to play quarterback.
Once Tebow was cut, he went to Twitter to write: Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… Thank you to the [Jaguars] organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28."
Tebow was cut by the Jaguars after playing in only one preseason game. On the unofficial depth chart, Tebow was listed as a fourth-string tight end and battling two other players for that spot. At 34 years old, it's not likely Tebow will sign with another team, especially with him still learning a new position. Here's a look a social media reacting to Tebow getting cut.
One fan wrote: "Dude, everyone should be given the chances Tebow gets. NFL Quarterback didn't work? Try baseball. Baseball didn't work? Have you considered TE? TE didn't work? Try Olympic Wrestling and if that doesn't work there is always power walking."
Another fan wrote: "As far as mocking Tebow goes this is pretty tame, just saying Urban cutting him is hard because he loves him so much from College. Didn't roast how bad he was as a TE or how bizarre/unprecedented this opportunity was in the first place."
"I blame the teams that kept bringing him in as QB,if someone gets him early then maybe he's a serviceable TE or a Rathman type fullback because he wasn't afraid of contact," one person wrote.
Another fan added: "Why did they invite him to camp then if that was ever a concern? Did any other team extend a camp invite? Surely...it couldn't have had anything to do with him not being good enough in his mid-30s to play a position he had never played before."
"Think there was always a choice if you thought giving a camp spot to a 34 year old out of the league for years now trying to play a new/more physically demanding position was not silly in the first place," one fan responded.
A social media user wrote: "Tried out on merit. Was cut on merit. Kudos to him. I honestly don't understand why ppl take issue with this."
And this fan wrote: "Tebow didn't deserve the chance he got. Everyone trying to be like "at least Tebow tried" while watching the same video I did. Tebow got an unfair advantage over others and was as worthless at TE as we thought. And no he wouldn't be better at a different position."