Jacksonville Jaguars' Decision to Cut Tim Tebow Lights up Social Media

Tim Tebow is no longer a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Tuesday, the newly converted tight end was one of the five players cut by the Jaguars, and it's likely his NFL career has come to an end. Tebow joined the Jaguars in May after trying out for the team at the tight end position. He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 to play quarterback.

Once Tebow was cut, he went to Twitter to write: Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… Thank you to the [Jaguars] organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28."

Tebow was cut by the Jaguars after playing in only one preseason game. On the unofficial depth chart, Tebow was listed as a fourth-string tight end and battling two other players for that spot. At 34 years old, it's not likely Tebow will sign with another team, especially with him still learning a new position. Here's a look a social media reacting to Tebow getting cut.