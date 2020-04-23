Tigers Woods, Peyton Manning to Face Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady in Charity Golf Match

✖

It's now official. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for a charity golf match, Turner Sports announced. The event will be called The Match: Champions for Charity, and it will benefit coronavirus relief. There will be two teams - Woods/Manning and Mickelson/Brady, and the event will take place in May. It will be held at an undisclosed location without spectators, according to ESPN.

Earlier this month Golf.com reported a Woods vs. Mickelson rematch was in the works, and they were looking to bring Manning and Brady. The first meeting between Woods and Mickelson happened in 2018, and Mickelson won on the 22nd hole, which led to him winning $9 million. The good news for Woods, however, is he was able to win The 2019 Masters a few months later. When talking about the event Manning said to 104.3 The Fan in Denver: "There was talks about doing it all along anyway. And now, to have a chance to have a major fundraising event for COVID-19 relief, almost like a telethon, if you will ... If that can take place, I'm all-in for that."

One reason a date has not been set, because the PGA Tour would have to approve the event. All PGA Tour events are postponed due to the pandemic and it has yet to give the green light. Mickelson's agent, Steve Loy told ESPN: "I wish I could say more, other than four Hall of Famers competing and creating tremendous value and awareness to help others in need for this all-in charity event.''

"We see changes and developments being made in the world of testing, available tests,'' Andy Pazder, the PGA Tour's chief tournament and competitions officer, said in a conference call last week announcing the revised schedule. "We're following very closely through the assistance of our expert medical advisers the development of more large-scale testing capabilities, more rapid-response-type tests, whether it's through finger pricks, testing for antibodies."

Manning and Brady are no strangers to facing each other. The two future Hall of Famers have faced each other five times in the playoffs with Manning having the 3-2 edge. Brady, who is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has had more success than Manning, winning six Super Bowls and four Super Bowl MVPs. Manning has played info four Super Bowls while winning two with one Super Bowl MVP.