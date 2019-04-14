Tiger Woods Wins The Masters and Fans Are Erupting

Tiger Woods has won The Masters, marking his first major championship in years.

Tiger Woods wins his first Major since the 2008 U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/phs9uG1Ahy — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 14, 2019

After a rash of public issues in recent years, Woods put a feather in his cap by clinching the title on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. It is his fifth Masters win in his historic career.

Upon winning the title, Woods expressed obviously elation, as shown in the clip below. The fans were right there with him, erupting in applause.

“THE RETURN TO GLORY!” Tigers Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/KQUhjXhCY7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Fans watching from home also were also ecstatic, taking to Twitter to congratulate the golf icon.

“Say what you will about Tiger Woods, but coming back after everything he has been through and through everyone doubting him is f—ing inspiring,” one fan wrote.

say what you will about tiger woods, but coming back after everything he has been through and through everyone doubting him is fucking inspiring. — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) April 14, 2019

There it is, in it’s glory. #TigerWoods is the 2019 #TheMasters champion. His first Major since 2008 #USOpen and his 5th #GreenJacket. Wow, just wow. pic.twitter.com/Yp8oPhyLm9 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 14, 2019

Another added, “There it is, in it’s glory. Tiger Woods is the 2019 The Masters champion. His first Major since 2008 US Open and his 5th Green Jacket. Wow, just wow.”

Woods also had several celebrity fans watching his triumphant victory.

The power and emotion of sport is amazing. #TheMasters — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 14, 2019

“The power and emotion of sport is amazing,” John Cena wrote.

One Direction member Niall Horan added, “Speechless” and a heart emoji alongside Woods’ name.

President Donald Trump is also among Woods’ admirers. He apparently tuned in for a few final holes as the 43-year-old pro took the tournament home.

Great Masters going on right now. @TigerWoods is leading with 2 holes left to play. Very exciting, tune in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Watching final hole of @TheMasters. @TigerWoods is looking GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

“Great Masters going on right now. @TigerWoods is leading with 2 holes left to play. Very exciting, tune in!” Trump said, adding that he was “looking GREAT!” After the victory he referred to Woods as “a truly Great Champion.”