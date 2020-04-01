Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Reportedly Join Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson for Golf Tournament

A rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is in the works and the second matchup could include two NFL legends. According to Golf.com, Woods versus Mickelson Round 2 could have a twist, which is having partners. It was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning could be joining the tournament if it does happen. The concept would be Woods and Mickelson partnering up one of the quarterbacks. Brady and Manning are avid golfers, and most recently, the duo was seen golfing at sports broadcaster Jim Nantz’s house for Manning’s ESPN show, Peyton’s Places.

“The 2018 match was mano-a-mano,” Golf.com wrote. “Match II would be a team affair, with Tom Brady playing with one of the golfers and Peyton Manning playing with the other. By personality type, you would think that Manning and Mickelson would be a natural pairing, as they are both talkative extroverts. But Woods has played with Manning before, including the pro-am round at last year’s Memorial tournament. There is a comfort level between them.”

One of the other things about this proposed match is it would follow the CDC guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event would take place in Florida, and there will be no spectators. Also, the players would be six feet from each other as part of social distancing.

If it goes through, this will be one of the many big things for Brady this year. Last month the six-time Super Bowl champion announced he was leaving the New England Patriots and he then signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs.

“It’s an exciting moment for me in my life,” Brady said when talking about free agency. He also said, “Entering something that’s obviously very unique to me – first time it’s happened in 20 years. I’m kinda taking it day by day.”

Manning is enjoying the retired life, but TV networks are looking to bring him back to the NFL. CBS and ESPN have shown interest in Manning to be an analyst for NFL games, but he has respectfully declined.

In the first meeting of Woods vs. Mickelson, which took place in November 2018, Mickelson won on the 22nd hole. He took home $9 million, but Woods was able to bounce back as he was able to win the Masters a few months later.