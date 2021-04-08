Tiger Woods Update: Crash Report Reveals Graphic Details of Golfer's Injuries

✖

6 weeks after Tiger Woods' single car crash, details are continuing to develop. While onlookers knew his injuries were serious from the beginning, details have just been released on what exactly he suffered from in the process, and it's a little more than what fans may have thought. According to TMZ, first responders who were on scene to help the pro golfer, detailed his injuries in a newly released incident report.

Under the category "describe injuries" there are graphic details listed. "Knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury," it reads, with more detail that continues with, "Open fracture, mid shaft on his right leg, below knee." He was also diagnosed with a comminuted open fracture that means his bone was fractured in two different places and split through the skin at the time of the crash. Medical doctors used a number of items to help stabilize his injuries including screws and pins.

Doctors also noted that "trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling." Woods was initially taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and later transported to Cedars Sinai. Investigators recently discovered what they believe to be the cause of the crash in February. Sheriff Alex Villanueva met with the media on Wednesday and provided further details about the crash. He explained that Woods' vehicle was traveling "between 84 and 87 mph" in an area outside of Los Angeles. The speed limit in that area in which he was driving was 45 mph.

Woods struck a median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates. The Hyundai Genesis SUV went off of the road, hit a tree and rolled over. "This primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe fo the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," Villanueva said during the press conference. The authorities also found that Woods "inadvertently" hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after striking the median. The vehicle collided with a tree at 75 mph.

The car his the tree so hard that it "uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks," according to ABC News. Woods is currently at home in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.