Tiger Woods Update: What Caused the Car Crash?

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash on Feb. 23, prompting an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The investigation came to a close last week, and now the authorities have revealed some of the findings. They explained that speed was the primary cause of the crash.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva met with the media on Wednesday and provided further details about the crash. He explained that Woods' vehicle was traveling "between 84 and 87 mph" in an area outside Los Angeles. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph. Woods struck a median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates. The Hyundai Genesis SUV went off of the road, hit a tree, and rolled over.

"The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," Villanueva said during the press conference. The authorities also found that Woods "inadvertently" hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after striking the median. The vehicle collided with a tree at 75 mph.

Following the crash, there were questions about why the authorities did not obtain a warrant to test Woods' blood. Villanueva reiterated that there was no evidence that the golfer was impaired at the time of the crash. Capt. James Powers added that "as investigators interviewed him at the scene, and at the hospital, those questions were asked and there was nothing to indicate intoxication."

Villanueva explained that his office did not issue Woods a citation for speeding after the single-car crash. His reason — citing department policy — was that a police officer did not witness him speeding. Similarly, the incident did not involve any other vehicles. Villanueva also denied giving the golfer any special treatment during the investigation.

Woods responded to the news conference by issuing a statement on social media. He thanked the emergency personnel that came to his aide, as well as the people that called 911 after he collided with the tree. He specifically mentioned Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez.

"In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods said in a statement. "I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911." He continued and said that he will continue to focus on his recovery and his family.