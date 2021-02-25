Tiger Woods Accident: Sheriff Says Golfer Doesn't Remember Being in Car Crash

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday and may not remember it. It was recently reported when Woods was recently asked about the accident by investigators at the hospital, he said he has no memory of the crash.

“At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself,” L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN, as reported by OK! Magazine. Additionally, Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez told TODAY he believes Woods doesn't realize how seriously injured he really is.

"I don't think he was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline, it could've been shock," Gonzalez said. "Again it was very quick, the moment that I arrived from the moment that he rolled over, so I don't know if he had time to fully assess his injuries." Woods, 45, was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:12 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. The car he was driving, a Genesis GV80, rolled over on the board of border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The accident is currently being investigated.

"At the scene, we're looking for evidence of intoxication like if there's an odor of an alcoholic beverage or there's an open container or prescription medication," Gonzalez said. "At this time we didn't see any evidence of impairment and anything beyond that in terms of the medical toxicology, I wouldn't be aware at this time." Villanueva stated that the crash was simply an accident.

This is what it is, an accident," Villanueva said. " ... There was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever. He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics or anything like that would bring that into question."

Woods is currently being treated for severe injuries to his right leg. In a statement made by his team, Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor UCLA Medical Center said: "Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his lower extremity there were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialist at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center a, level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia."