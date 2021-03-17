Tiger Woods Speaks out With Huge Update on His Condition

✖

Several weeks after Tiger Woods got involved in a serious car accident, the professional golfer shared an update about his condition. On Twitter, Woods released a statement in which he told his fans that he is back home as he continues his recovery. He added that he was thankful for all of the support that he's received over the past few weeks.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods' statement began. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

On Feb. 23, it was reported that Woods was involved in a single-car crash. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office announced that the famed golfer had been hospitalized following the accident. Wood's agent, Mark Steinberg, confirmed that the athlete suffered multiple leg injuries and that he was in surgery receiving treatment. It was also reported that emergency personnel had to use the jaws of life to extract Woods from the vehicle on the scene. The L.A. County Sheriff's Office released a statement that read, "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage."

According to the Associated Press, a nearby resident, not a sheriff's deputy, was the first one on the scene at the time of the crash. They reported that Woods was unconscious when he was found in the vehicle. The individual who was the first one on the scene said that Woods did not respond to his questions at the time. Carlos Gonzalez, the first deputy on the scene, said that the golfer appeared to be in shock but that he was conscious when he arrived. Additionally, Gonzalez said that Woods was able to answer basic questions that he asked. Woods reportedly told authorities at both the scene of the crash and at the hospital that he did not know how the crash occurred nor did he remember driving.