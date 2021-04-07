Tiger Woods Update: Golfer's Speed at Time of Crash Revealed

✖

The speed at the time of Tiger Woods' car crash has been revealed. According to TMZ, the golf star was driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash. Police told TMZ the speed is the sole cause of the crash. Woods waived his right of privacy and authorized the release of the accident report to the public.

TMZ also learned that the SUV's black box shows Woods actually accelerated at the time of the crash. Additionally, as Woods lost control, the SUV gained speed. It's also reported the Sheriff's Department didn't get a warrant to check Woods' cell phone to determine if he was calling or texting someone at the time of the crash. This news comes shortly after investigators determined the cause of the crash after completing their investigation last week. At the time, investigators wouldn't release the details of the crash as they needed Woods' permission.

"A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded," Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva said. "We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel ... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Shortly after the crash, Villanueva said the crash was "purely an accident," which drew some criticism. “We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva said on Wednesday. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Woods crashed his Genesis GV80 SUV down the side of a hill outside the Los Angeles area on Feb. 23. He is currently at home recovering from multiple injuries. With the Masters taking place in Augusta, Georgia this week, several golf stars talked about how much Woods will be missing at the tournament, including Justin Thomas who said he has been talking to Woods.

"He said it's kind of starting to set in," Thomas said, who has been texting Woods. "He's bummed he's not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too." Woods has won the Masters five times with his most recent win being in 2019.