Tiger Woods Speaks out About Recovery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods is speaking out about his recovery following a car crash that happened in February. In an interview with Golf Digest, Woods talks about how he's been rehabbing non-stop as he looks to heal his right leg which suffered major injures in the accident. Woods revealed that the pain is very different from anything he has ever experienced.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said to Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” The accident happened outside of Los Angeles on Feb. 23. It was reported that Woods was speeding when he crossed the wrong side of Hawthorne Avenue and before hitting a tree on the side of the road. Authorities didn't press charges against Woods for the accident as he was not impaired.

After the accident, Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center before heading to Cedars Sinai for more treatment. In mid-March Woods left the hospital to head back home in South Florida where he continued his rehab.

Woods was asked if he will play golf again. He had no comment but noted, “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.” Woods has kept a low profile since the accident. After the Masters in April, Woods posted a photo of him on crutches and a walking boot on his right leg with his dog. This week, Woods was seen out in public for the first time as he took a photo with a young soccer player.

“It’s funny because in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!” Woods said when talking about his Instagram photo of him in the boot. “Maybe it’s the workouts, too. It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.” Woods also said the support he has received from fans all over the world has been "incredible" and has "helped tremendously" in terms of his rehab. Woods is arguably the best golfer of all time. He has won a total of 82 PGA Tour tournaments and 15 major championships including five Masters titles.