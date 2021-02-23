Tiger Woods Accident: Car Suffered Serious Damage in Photos of Crash

✖

Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office announced that golfer Tiger Woods had been involved in a single-car rollover crash. His agent revealed that he had suffered leg injuries and that he was in surgery. The news created concern among fans, especially after they saw photos of Woods' vehicle.

Photos surfaced Tuesday afternoon that showed the destroyed SUV. The vehicle was on its left side with a destroyed front end. The back bumper was missing and the exhaust system had been ripped away from the vehicle. The front airbags were visible through the side window. The photo also showed Woods' luggage sitting in a pile next to the destroyed vehicle.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes," the LA County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods," the statement continued. "Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

Los Angeles County Fire Department inspector Henry Narvaez described Woods' injuries as "moderate to critical," per CNN. Agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest that his client had suffered "multiple leg injuries" and that he was undergoing surgery.

According to Golf Digest, Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with the outlet and GOLFTV. He also served as the host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend. During the content shoot, Woods provided on-course lessons to a number of celebrities, including David Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not hit any balls or play any holes due to having restricted movement.

Photos and videos surfaced on social media that showed Woods on the course with Wade and Spade during the first day of the shoot. Golf Digest reports that he was in good spirits on Monday. However, Woods did not arrive at the course for the second day of shooting.