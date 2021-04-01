Tiger Woods Update: Why Investigators Won't Release Crash Details

✖

Investigators concluded their investigation of the crash involving golf star Tiger Woods but didn't reveal the cause of the accident. The reason for that has to do with Woods granting permission to investigators, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva who spoke to reporters this week.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," Villanueva said. "There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident." Villanueva also added, "You have an accident and you have deliberate acts. It's an accident, OK."

Woods sustained major leg injuries in a single-car crash on Feb. 23 outside the Los Angeles area. The "black box" in his SUV contained detailed driving information, which is something investigators obtained. "We have all the contents of the black box, we've got everything," Villanueva said. "(The investigation is) completed, signed, sealed, and delivered. However, we can't release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision."

Woods is currently at his home in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries. "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said in a statement on March 16. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

As Woods continues to recover, fans now wonder when he'll return to golf. It's likely he won't be playing any future tournaments this year, but many believe Woods will make a big comeback sooner than later.

"When it first happened, you're all worried about his health, but now that you know what's going on, I think Tiger's such a strong guy," country music star Darius Rucker said on TODAY. "The question of if he's going to play again, I say if Tiger wants to play again, he'll play again," he said. "I just want him to get better, get healthy."