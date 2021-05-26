Tiger Woods Spotted in Rare Public Appearance Following Car Crash

✖

Tiger Woods was recently spotted in a very rare public appearance three months after his car crash. The golf legend spent time with Luna Perrone who ran into Woods while playing soccer. Luna posted a photo of her posing with Woods, who was on crutches but no longer had his walking boot.

"I got to have a quick chat with [Tiger Woods] this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields!" Luna wrote. "He told me to 'stay strong' which has always been my goal! Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!!" Luna's mother Hailey Perrone spoke to E! News about the meeting and explained how it happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #LPstrong Luna Belle Perrone (@luna_perrone)

"Luna ran into Tiger at the soccer fields. His daughter plays soccer and flag football at the same fields that she plays at," Hailey said. "He was very nice and encouraging! He told her to stay strong and she told him to stay strong, too!" Woods has kept a low profile since the accident which happened in Los Angeles on February 23. The only other time the public has seen Woods was in April when he posted a photo of him on crutches and a walking boot with his dog.

After the accident, Woods underwent emergency surgery on his right leg and then received follow-up procedures. He finally returned home on March 16. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," he said in a statement shared on Twitter. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Police determined that speed was the cause of the crash, which led to Woods sending a message to everyone that helped in his recovery. "In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods said in a statement. "I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital."