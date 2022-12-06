Tiger Woods Slammed by Fellow Golf Pro's Wife Using Unproven DUI Claim

The wife of a golf star is going after Tiger Woods on Instagram. Ashely Perez, the wife of Pat Perez commented on a video from the Instagram account Golf Balling that shows Woods talking about his limitations. In the video, Woods said that "I can hit golf balls. It's the walking that just hurts. "The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more.

"I mean, that's physically all I can do … I don't have much left in this leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully lightning catches in a bottle, and hopefully I'm up there with a chance to win, and hopefully I remember how to that." When Ashey saw the comments, she went after Woods for the accident he was involved in back in February 2021.

Tensions between the LIV Golf defectors and PGA Tour loyalists were raised again after Ashley Perez took aim at Tiger Woods https://t.co/V0bUnLPO2P — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) December 6, 2022

"Literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL," she wrote, per the New York Post. "I don't feel bad for him. Thank god he didn't kill anyone. See ya." The comment has been deleted, but a couple of outlets picked it up. Following the accident, Woods was not accused of DUI in the car wreck. However, investigators discovered an empty pill bottle in his backpack, and the golfer was "somewhat combative" and disoriented during the aftermath.

Pat Perez, 46, has been a professional golfer since 1997 and has won four tournaments in his career. In June, Perez left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf for a reported $10 million. "I'm doing nothing to hurt that Tour,'' Perez said, per Sports Illustrated. "I can't see why I wouldn't be able to play. If anything, I'm helping guys. But not playing, guys can pass me on that list. But there's nothing that is hurting those guys out there now.''

Woods is dealing with an injury that has led to him not playing in the Hero World Challenge last week. He will take part in The Match on Saturday (Dec. 10) and the PNC Championship next week (Dec. 17-18). "The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," Woods said last week. "I mean, that's physically, that's all I can do." Woods played in three majors this year. He finished 47th at the Masters, withdrew from the PGA Championship and missed the cut at The Open Championship.