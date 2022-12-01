Tiger Woods Teases Retirement Following Injury Announcement

Tiger Woods could be calling it a career soon. The 46-year-old golf legend spoke to reporters ahead of the Hero World Challenge tournament this week and teased his retirement. Woods was scheduled to play in the tournament but backed out due to his battle with plantar fasciitis.

"The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," Woods said, per Yahoo Sports. "I mean, that's physically, that's all I can do." Woods played in three majors this year, which was big for him considering he was in a bad car accident in February 2021. He finished 47th at the Masters, withdrew from the PGA Championship and missed the cut at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

"I didn't expect to play three majors this year," he said. "We were hoping for just the British Open, but I was able to get two more in there, so that was a big positive." Woods then said: "I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately — I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can't walk."

While Woods isn't competing as much as he used to, the 15-time major champion will always be involved with the game. And when asked if the PGA Tour can co-exist with the new LIV Golf tour, he shared his strong thoughts. "Right now as it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg (Norman, LIV CEO) there and his animosity towards the Tour itself," Woods said. "I don't see that happening. As Rory (McIlroy) said and I said it as well, I think Greg's got to leave and then we can eventually, hopefully, have a stay between the two lawsuits and figure something out."

Woods continued: "Now, what is the best way for our game to grow? It's not this way. But granted, you need to have the two bodies come together. If one side has so much animosity, someone trying to destroy our tour, then how do you work with that?" Woods is scheduled to play in two tournaments this month — The Match on Dec. 10 and the PNC Championship with his son Charlie on Dec. 17-18.