Tiger Woods Reportedly 'Livid' Over Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman's Lawsuit

Tiger Woods is not happy with his ex-girlfriend. According to PEOPLE, the 47-year-old golf legend is "livid" at Erica Herman's lawsuit filed against him. Herman, 38, filed a lawsuit in December claiming she is owed $30 million because Woods kicked her out of the house before the terms of their "oral agreement" allowing her to live there for another five years. She also filed a separate complaint requesting to be let out of the non-disclosure agreement, citing a law that allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault.

A score told PEOPLE that Herman is upset about the end of their relationship. The insider went on to say that Herman "helped him through his accident and recovery," before things "went downhill" for the couple for "a variety of reasons." One of the reasons is Woods' injuries are not getting better. He suffered the injuries in February 2021 when he was involved in a single-car accident outside of Los Angeles.

It was reported that Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods and that Herman "was there for him throughout the whole thing so she thinks that kind of loyalty is worth something." Woods was reportedly "getting restless" in the relationship even before the car crash.

"The relationship was comfortable, she worked for him at first and she is bright," the source said. "But it wasn't enough to withstand so many frustrations and complications in his golf career," the insider continued, adding that "Golf in any capacity and his kids are his life." As for the lawsuits, the inside said that "Tiger is livid."

Woods ended the relationship with Herman in October 2022 after being together for six years. They made their relationship official at the Presidents Cup in September 2017, and they met when Herman was going to school at the University of Central Florida from 2004-2008. Herman was identified as the general manager of Woods' restaurant, The Woods, in 2017.

As Woods is dealing with his lawsuits, he continues to focus on his golf career. He recently took part in the 2023 Genesis Invitational and finished 1-under par. It was his first official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at The Open Championship in July.